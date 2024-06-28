Splashpad closed after 'toileting accident' leaves system in need of 'flushing through'

On Friday morning, Walsall Arboretum announced that its splashpad had to be closed due to the incident, which resulted in the system 'needing to be completely flushed through'.

A statement said: "Therefore the Arboretum Splashpad will be closed today Friday 28th June and is expected to reopen as usual on Saturday 29th June.

"Willenhall Memorial Park and King Georges splashpads are both open still."

Walsall Council has been contacted for comment.