Property boss given extra time to pay compensation back

But Bhavander Singh Sanghera has been warned that £20,000 to be paid as part of a compensation order must be paid at the next hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court on July 26.

Singh Sangher, was sentenced to 28 months in jail for fraud and banned from acting as a director of any business in 2022 for eight years relating to the operations of his property company.

He was prosecuted by Wolverhampton Council which found the defendant was the owner of two properties in Penn Road let by his EBS Property Limited, trading as Martin & Co Wolverhampton, where he was also the sole director.

He has now served his sentence and was present at the latest hearing where it was heard the order for compensation, made on April 2, had still not been paid.

Judge Barry Berlin, sitting at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Friday told him the money must be paid by the July deadline or he would face serious consequences.