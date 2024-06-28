Police 'not looking for anyone else' after Hednesford deaths prompt murder probe

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) worker Daniel Duffield, 24, and 22-year-old Lauren Evans, from Bridgend in South Wales, were discovered in a property on Alpine Drive, Hednesford, on Tuesday.

Their deaths, which shocked neighbours, sparked a murder investigation.

Staffordshire Police has now announced that detectives are no longer looking for anyone else after post-mortems were completed on Friday.

Detective Superintendent Nicki Addison, from our Major Investigations Department, said: “This incident has understandably devastated the families and loved ones of those involved.

“We’d like to reiterate that the families have asked for their privacy to be respected at this tragic time. Please respect that. And again, we’d like to remind you that speculation is unhelpful and hurtful to the families – and can hinder our investigation.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has given us information. We expect the scene to be released once we’ve finished all of our investigative work and forensic examination.”

A file regarding the deaths is now being prepared for the coroner while specialist officers continue to support the families.

WMAS received a concern for welfare call at the house on Tuesday. Two paramedic officers and an ambulance were sent to the scene, and gained access at around 12.20pm.

A spokesperson said: "Sadly, it was immediately obvious that nothing could be done to save them and ambulance staff immediately alerted Staffordshire Police."

Daniel Duffield

The deceased were named as Mr Duffield and Ms Evans on Wednesday.

Mr Duffield was based at WMAS's Willenhall Hub on Ashmore Lake Way and appeared in the eleventh series of Channel 4's 999: On the Front Line - a show which follows ambulance crews responding to emergency calls - with his colleague and fellow paramedic, Ellie Johnson.

In a tribute on her Facebook page, Ellie wrote that she was still coming to terms with her friend's death.

Police and paramedics were called to the house on Tuesday

She said: "Never in a million years did I think I’d have to sit and write this and yet I’m still trying to come to terms with it, but I just want to express how special you was to me, not only my bestfriend at work and the best crew mate but one of my best friends who had a massive impact on day to day life, the most kind hearted person who always had time to help others, who made me laugh every day and always would pick up the phone whenever I was in need.

"Dan I can’t believe your actually gone and I’ll forever cherish the dinner you made me the other week, (surprised how nice you made fajitas tbh) we were ment to go out together this week and I was looking forward to seeing you, even the phone call we had this morning an hour before you was gone I’ll never forget, love you forever Dan."

The trust's Willenhall senior operations manager Richard Barratt, said: “Daniel Duffield was a well-known member of staff and always keen to help and support his colleagues. His death, at such a young age is a great tragedy.

“I hope Daniel’s family can take some comfort from the hundreds of patients he helped through his time as a paramedic. Our thoughts go out to the families of both of those found at the scene.”

Police are no longer looking for anyone in connection with the deaths

In a Facebook post Mr Duffield's sister Louise Duffield said: "Never ever thought I’d have to write this post my beautiful brother has left us today.

"I’m so distraught you’ve gone, I will never come to terms with it that your no longer here. You was such a bright soul always helping other people making them smile, laugh saving lives, but unfortunately you couldn’t help yourself.

"I will forever cherish you and us growing up together you will always be in my heart was the best brother I could of ever asked for. Forever 24 RIP Daniel Duffield.

"I’ll always miss you and love you forever until we meet again."

Staffordshire Police has also referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to 'recent contact' in relation to the deaths.

Anyone with information that may help the police investigation can contact the force through the Major Incident Public Portal here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/STAFFS24L14-PO1