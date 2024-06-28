Air ambulance called to M6 crash involving motorbike and van

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Traffic was stopped for more than an hour as a result of the crash on the northbound carriageway between junction 14, Stafford, and 15, Stoke-on-Trent on Friday afternoon.

The M6 was shut in both directions as emergency crews attended the scene, including two ambulance and a paramedic officer from West Midlands Ambulance Service, as well as the air ambulance.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 3.26pm to a road traffic collision involving a motorbike and a van on the M6 between junctions 14 and 15 in Hanchurch, Stoke on Trent.

"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midland Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene."

National Highways West Midlands said: "Traffic has stopped on the M6 in both directions J14 Stafford and J15, Stoked-on-Trent due to a collision.

"Helimed is attended. We will update you as soon as we get more information."

The road was closed for over an hour, with the route fully reopening at 5.25pm.

National Highways West Midlands said: "All lanes are now open on the M6 in both directions J14 Stafford - J15 StokeOnTrent.

"Long delays of over an hour remain but it should start to ease now."