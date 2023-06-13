Last chance to see legendary Hercules plane days after final Cosford Air Show appearance

RAF Cosford has a Hercules on display

Members of the RAF Falcons parachute display team launched themselves out of a Hercules C-130 above the Shropshire RAF base on Sunday to kick-start a day of spectacular aerial displays.

It was final time one of these transport planes was flown in the display, with the final examples being retired later this month.

Despite hot weather and the threat of thunderstorms, the day went without a hitch.

Sarah Jones, deputy media and communications officer at RAF Cosford, said: "RAF Cosford Air Show is the last remaining RAF Air Show, and we work hard to make each year an enjoyable experience for everyone that attends. This year was no exception and despite the immense heat and the challenges that that brought, we all enjoyed engaging on the ground with our 50,000 visitors, in what is a celebration of the Royal Air Force and wider aviation.

"The Flying display was extra special this year as the C-130 Hercules transported the RAF Falcons for their drop to officially open the air show.

"As well as the 56th Anniversary Hercules on static display for everyone to walk around. It is truly humbling to see the enjoyment that it brought each year at our air shows and that our crowd were able to give it a well-deserved send-off."

However, aviation enthusiasts will have one more chance to see a flying example of the famous plane when three Hercules C-130Js go around the country on Wednesday, heading to various RAF bases in all four nations of the United Kingdom, including RAF Cosford.

The Hercules has been a staple of the Royal Air Force since the first one arrived in December 1966. Since then they have operated around the world supporting UK military and humanitarian relief operations.

But after decades of service, they are now being replaced by 22 Atlas A400 planes.

The Hercules planes are being replaced with A400 Atlas aircraft

The last operation flight took place last week when 47 Squadron flew from RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus to RAF Brize Norton, north-west London on June 4. Before the flight, Deputy Commander Operations Air Marshal Harvey Smyth gave a speech at a parade praising the history of the aircraft before boarding the flight which received a salute as it flew over the base.

On Wednesday the three planes will set out from Brize Norton with their first destination being the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire. After they they will head to Cosford before flying north west to RAF Valley on Anglesey, North Wales, and onto bases in Northern Ireland and Scotland before flying down the length of Britain down to the south coast and eventually returning to Brize Norton seven hours after they set off.

10am - Depart RAF Brize Norton

10.25am - National Memorial Arboretum, Alrewas

10.34am - RAF Cosford

11.22am - RAF Valley

11.48am - FS Aldergrove

12.51pm - RAF Lossiemouth (with Typhoon escort)

2.08pm - RAF Leeming

2.10pm - RAF Topcliffe

2.23pm - Beverley

2.35pm - RAF Waddington

2.38pm - RAF College Cranwell

2.58pm - Cambridge Airport

3.04pm - RAF Mildenhall

3.15pm - Colchester Garrison

4.22pm - MOD Boscombe Down

4.25pm - Salisbury Plain (West Down Camp)

4.32pm - MOD Lyneham

4.36pm - Royal Wootton Bassett

4.39pm - Defence Academy of the UK, Shrivenham

4.43pm - Dalton Barracks, Abingdon

4.51pm - RAF Halton

4.55pm - RAF High Wycombe

5.05pm - RAF Brize Norton

A very similar C-130K Hercules is also on display at RAF Cosford, having been officially handed over in 2013.