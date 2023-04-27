Traveller pitches granted temporary permission seven years ago can remain at South Staffordshire site

Shaw Hall Lane, Coven Heath. Photo: Google

South Staffordshire Council agreed to make the permission permanent for the land at Shaw Hall Lane, Coven Heath, at a planning committee meeting on Tuesday.

Previously the authority refused permission for four pitches on the site in December 2015. But this decision was overturned at an appeal the following year, when temporary permission was granted.

A report to Tuesday’s planning committee meeting said: “The family bought this site because they needed to have a stable base where the eldest child could attend school in an area where the family has local connections. The site was granted a temporary permission on appeal in 2016 on the expectation that (a) suitable alternative site would be available within that period.

“The Local Planning Authority extended that temporary period until 2023. The allocation of sufficient sites has not yet occurred and the family is very concerned that they will become homeless once the temporary permission expires.

“In the absence of a suitable alternative site this would result in a roadside existence which would be contrary to the best interests of their children. It is submitted that the harms identified in this case are clearly outweighed by other considerations, such as to amount to very special circumstances sufficient to justify inappropriate development in the Green Belt.”

Brewood and Coven Parish Council objected to the latest application, which requested the removal of two conditions previously imposed, but district council planning officers recommended it for approval. On Tuesday 11 planning committee members voted to approve the application, with one abstention.