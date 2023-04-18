Notification Settings

A celebration of cycling as bicycles are set to go under hammer in Lichfield

By Matthew PanterStaffordshirePublished:

A bicycle collection described as a ‘celebration of cycling’ is set to be sold at a Staffordshire auction.

Tom Winterton, Scott Walker and Darren Ridgard

Ranging from road bikes, vintage two-wheelers and tricycles to spare parts including brakes, handlebars, tyres, wheels and mudguards, the single owner collection goes under the hammer with Richard Winterton Auctioneers at The Lichfield Auction Centre on Tuesday, April 25.

It was accumulated by an enthusiast who passed away in January and who had lived in Brereton, Rugeley, for a number of years before latterly moving to Chase Terrace, Burntwood.

Bicycles include a vintage Pogliaghi Italcourse, George Longstaff AC Reynolds, Fuji and Pashley bikes such as a ladies Sovereign, Courier models and two Picador tricycles.

Also going under the hammer are a Schwinn child’s tricycle and a huge range of cycling spares including Shimano derailleur gears, chainwheel sets, handlebars, lights and reflectors.

There are tyres by Shwalbe, Tioga, Michelin, Innova, Kenda and Continental and wheels including Sturmey Archer and Weidmann.

Individual lots have not been allocated guide estimates but valuers believe the collection could total up to £2,000.

Auctioneer Tom Winterton said: “It’s exciting to be able to offer such a wide-ranging, extraordinary collection of bicycles and cycling parts which was put together with tremendous dedication.

“It’s a real celebration of cycling and we anticipate lots of interest from enthusiasts keen to saddle up and take a look at this brilliant tribute to bicycles.”

The collection features in Day Two of Richard Winterton Auctioneers’ Antiques & Home Sale at The Lichfield Auction Centre on Tuesday, April 25, starting at 9.30am.

The catalogue will be online a week before the sale via richardwinterton.co.uk/auction-dates and viewing in person takes place on Friday, April 21, from 10am-4pm.

For auction information, to book valuations or to discuss property clearances and large collections, email office@richardwinterton.co.uk or telephone 01543 251081.

By Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

