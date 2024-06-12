Sisters bring one-woman gothic show to region ahead of Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Charlotte Ball, from Walsall, has announced that her eerie performance of H.G Wells' 'The Red Room' will be free to view ahead of her performance at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2024.

The story was adapted by Charlotte herself to fit a frightening one-woman performance and stars her sister Ellie.

The free-to-see show will be organised by The Mind Theatre Society in Stonnall Village Hall, Staffordshire, and will see viewers transported to a dark gothic world where ghosts and the paranormal are very real.

Talking about the event, Charlotte Ball, 37, from Stonnall, said: "It all started because I'm a massive fan of psychological horror and H.G Wells, and I love the ambiguity of the story and it is left a bit open at the end, which I always love.

"We really had to think quite creative about what we wanted to do, but we had to think how to stage it, our performer using minimal set and lighting and sound, some of the story is told purely by torchlight, it was really quite the challenge to do."

Ellie Ball, pictured, from Stonnall, who is starring in The Red Room

The performance will feature a mixture of dark aesthetics and lights, with a particular focus placed on the torchlight held by the lead character.

Charlotte added: "In Edinburgh we will have a really small stage, it's only two by three maybe, so the performer will be right in your face and it really makes you feel like a part of the scene.

"This performance in Stonnall will be the exact same performance you will see in the Fringe, we just wanted to put this on for our local fans, family and friends."

The one-time-only free advanced performance is held at 8pm on Saturday, July 27, with tickets completely free on a first-come-first-served basis.

She said: "There are still tickets left and it's going to be a fantastic performance.

"We are local, we are real live theatre, come and see us there."

More information can be found on the Ticketsource website.