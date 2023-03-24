Notification Settings

New party name on Stafford borough ballot papers

By Kerry AshdownStaffordshirePublished:

Voters going to the polls in the Stafford borough will find a new party name on their ballot papers after a number of independent councillors and candidates joined forces.

Members of Stafford Borough Independents

Stafford Borough Independents are now registered with the Electoral Commission.

The group plans to contest a number of wards in the Stafford Borough Council elections on May 4. The council is currently under Conservative administration, with the Tories holding 20 of the 40 seats, 10 in Labour hands, one Green Party member, one independent member and eight Borough Independents.

A Stafford Borough Independents spokesperson said: “We are a group of independent minded individuals from a range of backgrounds who work hard supporting our residents in resolving their concerns. We judge issues solely on their merits and always try to work collaboratively with others.

“We do not believe that national parties offer the most effective approach locally because their policies and attitudes are invariably dictated in London and local voting is determined from above. None of our candidates are permitted to be a member of a national party and all are committed to constructive discussion and more effective decision making.”

