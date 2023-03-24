New party name on Stafford borough ballot papers

Members of Stafford Borough Independents

Stafford Borough Independents are now registered with the Electoral Commission.

The group plans to contest a number of wards in the Stafford Borough Council elections on May 4. The council is currently under Conservative administration, with the Tories holding 20 of the 40 seats, 10 in Labour hands, one Green Party member, one independent member and eight Borough Independents.

A Stafford Borough Independents spokesperson said: “We are a group of independent minded individuals from a range of backgrounds who work hard supporting our residents in resolving their concerns. We judge issues solely on their merits and always try to work collaboratively with others.