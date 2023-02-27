Temporary closure for main route in Staffordshire due to abnormal load

A34 Stone Road. Photo: Google

The closure on both carriageways of the A34 Stone Road will take place for a two-hour period, at some point between 7am and 11am, from the Redhill roundabout to Yarlet Lane.

People planning on travelling are being warned to allow additional time to take in the diversion route.

The load is being transported from GE Stafford to Cheshire.

During the closure, Staffordshire County Council’s highways team will carry out urgent roadside tree maintenance.

This means the junction with Whitgreave Lane will be closed.

For safety reasons no vehicles will be allowed on the route during the closure period while the load passes through.

It will be escorted by police and the closure lifted as soon as possible.

Electronic variable message signs will be in place to warn motorists of the closure and advise using other routes.

These will be updated on Saturday morning with more precise closure times as the load progresses.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport David Williams said: “With these abnormal load movements along the A34 there is limited flexibility as to when they take place.

“While the load will be transported relatively quickly, we do need the two-hour closure as we are still unsure of the exact time of transportation.

“Signs will be updated with more precise times on Saturday morning. We will be carrying out some urgent tree maintenance work at the same time to maximise use of the closure.