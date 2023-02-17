Notification Settings

Plans for new care home in Codsall

By Kerry Ashdown

A new care home could be built on the site of a previous facility operated by Staffordshire County Council.

The land at Carter Avenue, Bilbrook, previously occupied by Bilbrook House

Bilbrook House has been demolished and the site was put up for sale.

Now plans have been submitted by Macc Care Ltd to South Staffordshire Council to build a new 80-bed care home on the land at Carter Avenue in Codsall.

A planning statement submitted as part of the application said: “The proposed care home has been developed be to a homely, safe and comfortable environment with state-of-the-art equipment and facilities, allowing residents to live an enhanced quality of life. There would be a secluded garden area at the inner courtyard to the centre of the proposed building.

“The ground floor would accommodate 41 bedrooms, three lounges, a cinema room and salon. From the main entrance there would be a large foyer to the front of the building, with reception area, to welcome residents and visitors.

“The first floor would accommodate 39 bedrooms, five lounges, a terrace area facing the inner courtyard and a terrace area at the south west corner of the proposed building. To the front of the proposed building in the roof space, there would be staff facilities including a lounge and changing area.

“The existing vehicle access point will be maintained, and a second access point would be created to the south west. A car park would be sited to the front with 28 spaces, that includes two disabled spaces, and there would also be bays for an ambulance and delivery vehicle.”

By Kerry Ashdown

Local Democracy Reporting Service

