More than 30 schools close in Staffordshire following further snowfall

More snow fell in the north of the county overnight, leading to difficult conditions on many school sites.

Schools which took the decision to close have been informing parents via text, email and school websites.

County Councillor Jonathan Price, cabinet member for education said: “We’re seeing quite a few schools close their doors due to the bad weather. The north of the county generally sees the worst of any inclement weather, which is why the schools that are closed are mainly in the Staffordshire Moorlands.

“Schools make their own decisions whether to close due to inclement weather, basing their decisions on conditions on the school site and surrounding area and in the interests of the health and safety of pupils and staff on site.”

A list of schools that have notified Staffordshire County Council they are currently closed can be found at staffordshire.gov.uk/schoolclosure.

The county’s army of gritters also remain in action.

With a yellow weather warning for snow and ice in place and further snow showers this morning, drivers are being reminded to take particular care when on the roads.

David Williams, cabinet member for highways and transport at Staffordshire County Council, said: “Our gritting crews continue to work around the clock to help keep the roads clear and are out again this morning.

“This morning’s freezing temperatures and snow showers are making driving conditions difficult so please take care on the roads and allow extra time for journeys.

“We have a fleet of more than 40 gritters and have around 20,000 tonnes of salt stockpiled so we have been well prepared for the sub-zero temperatures.”

On routine winter days and nights gritters will be focusing on the major routes and extending to the wider network in prolonged ice and snow conditions.