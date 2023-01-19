Council faces 257 per cent energy bill rise and 'difficult' budget

Stone High Street And Joules Clock

Plans to repair a town centre landmark could be put on hold and community centre hire charges increased by 25 per cent as part of Stone Town Council’s “difficult” budget for 2023/24.

The council is also considering stopping maintaining bus shelters at locations no longer served by public transport. And the budget for tourism and town promotion could be reduced in the following two years, community leaders were told on Tuesday.

A report to the Stone Town Council estates sub-committee said: “This is a difficult budget -increased energy prices alone would add the equivalent of almost 10 per cent to the council tax, without allowing for inflation in any other areas. Steps have therefore had to be taken to reduce costs in other areas to ensure that the final council tax figure agreed by the council in February can be set at a level that is affordable to residents.

“Community centre costs have increased by around 35 per cent overall. In order to partially recoup this, and after comparing the charges at the council’s community centres with other facilities in the town, it is proposed to increase charges at the Frank Jordan Centre and Stone Station by 25 per cent, but with a new discount of 10 per cent on the overall charge for community groups and similar bookings.

“Currently a number of the council’s bus shelters are at locations which are no longer on bus routes. The council should cease to maintain these and remove them in the future when funds permit.”

Another facility out of action is the Joule’s Clock in Stone High Street. Last year the council sought a quote for the cost of examining the timepiece – which returned to the town centre in 2012 following several years’ absence – with a view to restoring it to working order.

But the report said: “The level of this quote is unaffordable in the council’s financial situation. So it is recommended that no action is taken on this at present.”

Councillor Jill Hood said: “We remain a laughing stock- the only clock in the High Street doesn’t work and it beggars belief. There must be something we can do as we can’t let the clock just stay not working; it’s our heritage.”

Councillor Rob Kenney said: “In my time as a councillor this has to be the hardest budget we have ever had to look at. The biggest thing we have got is the 257 per cent increase in energy costs, which is absolutely devastating.”

An extra £2,000 will be budgeted towards an event in Stone to mark the coronation of King Charles III in May however. And the council is determined not to pull the plug on its Christmas lights.