Homes plan is thrown out

Avon Rise, Stafford. Photo: Google

Concerns were raised that the proposed “narrow” two storey house earmarked for land at Avon Rise would be built just metres from an electricity substation.

The second property was set to be a bungalow with vehicle access from Avon Rise. But a local resident who objected to the application told members of Stafford Borough Council’s planning committee that the plans should be refused because they had failed to demonstrate a safe access – and added that they were “a classic example of garden-grabbing”.

The application, which also sought permission to demolish an existing garage at the Avon Rise site, was recommended for approval by planning officers. It was called in for consideration by the planning committee by councillors Tony Nixon and Gillian Pardesi because of massing and over-intensification.

Councillor Nixon told the committee: “Councillor Pardesi and I have been lobbied by residents about this proposal. It’s cramming a lot into a small space and it doesn’t lend itself to the appearance of all the other houses in the area.”

Committee members went against their officers’ recommendation and voted to refuse permission for the two new homes, highlighting scale, massing and proximity to the substation as issues.

Councillor Carolyn Trowbridge said: “We are desperate for bungalows but that tiny little house they are shoving next to the substation I feel is so wrong. I thought why are we allowing houses to be built that could be dangerous to the occupant?”