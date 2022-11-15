Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

South Staffs Water workers to be balloted for strike action

By Lisa O'BrienStaffordshirePublished: Last Updated: Comments

Workers at one of the largest private water providers in the Midlands will be balloted for strike action, it has been announced.

The GMB union has announced it intends to ballot its members at South Staffs Water "over company plans to outsource workers".

Strike action could see water services in the area disrupted over the Christmas period.

The ballot will begin on November 23 and run until December 9.

Neil Williams, GMB trade union organiser, said: “Our members are understandably furious at plans to outsource the work they do for the company.

“These are key workers delivering a vital service for local homes and business.

“Disruption to water services over the Christmas period would be a disaster.

"We’re calling on the company to walk back on these plans and properly consult with GMB about plans going forward”.

South Staffs Water has been approached for comment.

Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Business
Cost of living
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News