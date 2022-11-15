South Staffs Water workers to be balloted for strike action

The GMB union has announced it intends to ballot its members at South Staffs Water "over company plans to outsource workers".

Strike action could see water services in the area disrupted over the Christmas period.

The ballot will begin on November 23 and run until December 9.

Neil Williams, GMB trade union organiser, said: “Our members are understandably furious at plans to outsource the work they do for the company.

“These are key workers delivering a vital service for local homes and business.

“Disruption to water services over the Christmas period would be a disaster.

"We’re calling on the company to walk back on these plans and properly consult with GMB about plans going forward”.