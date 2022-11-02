Tamworth Tap is named one of the top four pubs in the country

The Tamworth Tap

It is a 16th Century part-Tudor building in the shadow of Tamworth Castle.

Eight handpulls usually feature one Tamworth ale, and there is a ‘Camra corner’ at the bottom of the stairs which includes a rare, complete set of Good Beer Guides. Themed events include beer tastings and ‘paint and sip’ sessions.

George and Louise Greenaway from the Tamworth Tap said: “We can’t express how much this accolade means to us. Camra values have been at the core of everything we have done since we opened our doors, so we’re absolutely thrilled to be in the final four.

"Pubs are its people, and we are surrounded by the best. We’d like to give a special mention to our amazing customers, affectionately known as ‘Tappers’ and to the truly terrific ‘Team Tap’ who make it all possible. We’re excited to be going forward in the competition.”

Pubs in the competition are selected by Camra volunteers and are judged on their atmosphere, decor, welcome, service, community focus and most importantly – quality of beer.

John Rowling, pubs officer at Lichfield Sutton and Tamworth Camra branch, said: “I’m absolutely delighted at this exciting news. The Tamworth Tap is the jewel in Tamworth’s crown. ‘The Tap’ keeps going from strength to strength with its fantastic staff, old world décor, beer brewed on the premises and an award-winning rustic outdoor drinking area overlooked by Tamworth Castle.

"It’s a really friendly, welcoming venue serving top quality real ales. To go from empty premises to this iconic brew pub in less than five years is real testament to the hard work put in by owners George, Louise and their staff. This is a tremendous achievement to be voted one of the top four pubs in the UK so on behalf of the customers and the local LS&T Camra branch I wish ‘The Tap’ every success in the final judging.”