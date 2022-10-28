Children and pets invited to Dobbies garden centre Santa grotto

Santa Paws at Dobbies

This year, kids are invited along to enjoy an immersive visit to the grotto with the elves taking visitors through woodland, spotting reindeer, rabbits and forest creatures along the way.

Children will become Santa's little helpers, participating in various activities revealed during their visit.

Children will then get to meet Santa himself and receive a special gift.

Dobbies’ Quiet Grotto experience returns this year on December 9 to support children with special needs. Sound and visual elements are adapted to reduce anxiety and ensure every child has an opportunity to meet Santa and his elves.

So pets do not miss out there is Santa Paws grotto experience where dog lovers can bring their pups to see Santa, with a special doggie gift and photo opportunity available.

Dobbies’ partnership and events manager Sarah Murray said: “Meeting Santa is an important part of Christmas and we’re looking to make this inclusive for all, with quiet and dog-friendly events available in our Gailey store. We can’t wait to bring the magic of Christmas to life for our customers.”