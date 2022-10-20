M6 closed in Staffordshire after 'sudden death' of man near motorway junction

Staffordshire Police say the M6 northbound will be closed for some time

Police were called to reports of a sudden death on Hanchurch Lane, Stoke, at Junction 15 of the M6 at around 4pm.

The death led to the closure of the motorway in both directions between Junctions 14 for Stafford and 15 for Stoke.

The southbound carriageway was reopened by 4.30pm, but Staffordshire Police and National Highways have confirmed the northbound carriageway remains shut.

A spokeswoman for Staffordshire Police said: "Officers were called at 4pm to reports of the sudden death of man on the northbound side of Hanchurch Lane at Junction 15 of the M6.

"Police officers are at the scene and the northbound side will remain closed for some time. A diversion in in place."

Drivers heading north along the M6 are being diverted off the motorway at Junction 14 and onto the A34.

From there they are being told to head north until the junction with the A500 at Hanford before heading west along the A500 and rejoining the M6 at Junction 15.