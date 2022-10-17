MP supports community centre’s refurbishment plans

Sir Gavin Williamson recently joined local organisations to visit the Edward Marsh Centre for a tour around its refurbished areas and hear about plans for its future.
The Edward Marsh Centre, formerly known as the Kinver Sports & Community Association, is a volunteer-run community centre which provides function rooms, catering facilities, and sports grounds to Kinver residents.
The centre also acted as a testing centre and vaccination hub during the pandemic and was recognised by the Lord-Lieutenant of Staffordshire for ‘outstanding service to the community of Staffordshire throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.’
Sir Gavin was shown around the centre alongside Dave Heywood, chief executive of South Staffordshire District Council, and local community leaders to see the first steps in a long-term refurbishment plan.
So far, the centre’s lounge has been turned into a modern café space and its catering facilities have been updated with a new professional kitchen and pantry.
Further plans include an updated heating and insulation system, the creation of a new entrance and toilet extension, re-roofing of the property, and the exterior recladding of the property at a cost of over £2 million in total.
As such, they are applying for grants and seeking donations to help fund the further stages of their refurbishment plan.
Sir Gavin said: “It was a pleasure to visit the Edward Marsh Centre and see the work of all the dedicated volunteers who help make sure it is such a wonderful place for Kinver residents to use.
"I welcome the committee’s plans to refurbish the centre and ensure it can be used for generations to come and they will have my full support as they look to acquire the necessary funding.”