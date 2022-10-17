MP supports community centre’s refurbishment plans

Sir Gavin Williamson at the Edward Marsh Centre

Sir Gavin Williamson recently joined local organisations to visit the Edward Marsh Centre for a tour around its refurbished areas and hear about plans for its future.

The Edward Marsh Centre, formerly known as the Kinver Sports & Community Association, is a volunteer-run community centre which provides function rooms, catering facilities, and sports grounds to Kinver residents.

The centre also acted as a testing centre and vaccination hub during the pandemic and was recognised by the Lord-Lieutenant of Staffordshire for ‘outstanding service to the community of Staffordshire throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.’

Sir Gavin was shown around the centre alongside Dave Heywood, chief executive of South Staffordshire District Council, and local community leaders to see the first steps in a long-term refurbishment plan.

So far, the centre’s lounge has been turned into a modern café space and its catering facilities have been updated with a new professional kitchen and pantry.

Further plans include an updated heating and insulation system, the creation of a new entrance and toilet extension, re-roofing of the property, and the exterior recladding of the property at a cost of over £2 million in total.

As such, they are applying for grants and seeking donations to help fund the further stages of their refurbishment plan.

Sir Gavin said: “It was a pleasure to visit the Edward Marsh Centre and see the work of all the dedicated volunteers who help make sure it is such a wonderful place for Kinver residents to use.