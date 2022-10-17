Notification Settings

M54 link road and part of M6 to close for resurfacing works

Published: Last Updated: Comments

Part of the M6 and the M54 link road will close overnight for resurfacing works.

The closure will include the M54 link road
The closure will include the M54 link road

There will be a full carriageway closure between M6 Junction 11 and 10, including the link road between Monday, October 24 and Friday, 28.

The closure will be in place from 11pm until 5am.

Now that the M6 J10 Improvement Scheme is coming to an end, National Highways will be starting a set of overnight works to carry out resurfacing on the M6 carriageway between junctions 9 and 11.

The new junction roundabout is now installed with the old south and north bridges being successfully demolished earlier this year.

The next closures include an overnight closure of the M6 Southbound from Junctions 10 to 8 from Monday, December 5 to Wednesday, 7.

