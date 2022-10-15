Musical showcase to rock the theatres

Members of Aldridge Musical Comedy Society getting ready for: Musicals Rock front to back: Lucy Pountain, Amelia Critchley, Nicola Critchley and Sarah Hinkley..

Performers at the Aldridge Musical Society (AMCS) will appear at the Prince of Wales Theatre, in Cannock, to raise the roof with their new performance "Musicals That Rock."

The new show will feature all the best known rock musical numbers from West End and Broadway Shows, featuring songs from Wicked, We Will Rock You, Bat out of Hell, and Kinky Boots.

Richard Beckett, publicity manager for AMCS, said: "This is the brainchild of a couple of our members. Essentially this is a concert, but it's not going to be your regular concert, we have a lot of movement and professional lighting. We really put this together.

"When we do shows like these we tend to open them up to members of the cast, we like to give them an opportunity to give their ideas and to produce the shows."

Joint producers, Ashley Brown and Gaynor White will lead the cast with the help of experienced choreographer, Sarah Beckett and musical director, Mark Bayliss.

Mr Beckett said: "We get a lot of popularity with these shows – especially the pantomimes, we love to get the kids out on the stage and open the show out to the casts family members.

"We did sister act and we had we sold out on the whole thing, nearly 1,200 tickets over three nights. We are really looking forward to this show."

The performance will feature a number of soloists and groups singing hit songs from some of theatres most loved rock musicals.