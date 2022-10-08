Amazon staff go for gold for children's charity

Members of staff show off the golden ticket during the fundraising day

The team at Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Rugeley made a £2,000 donation to The Kids Village as part of the company’s global Amazon Goes Gold for Kids with Cancer campaign during September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Now in its sixth year, Amazon Goes Gold for Kids with Cancer raises funds and awareness for organisations working to increase survival rates for those with childhood cancer through life-saving treatments and research.

A gold ribbon is the universal symbol for childhood cancer, so this year, Amazon employees from Rugeley held a month-long series of gold-themed events in recognition of the international emblem.

The team also showed solidarity to children with cancer by donating £2,000 to Staffordshire-based charity The Kids Village, which offers respite holidays for children with serious illnesses.

One of the events at Amazon in Rugeley was a Pyjama Day, which saw the fulfilment centre team join with colleagues across the UK to wear pyjamas to work in honour of children who spend every day in their pyjamas during treatment.

Amazon Rugeley general Manager Anuja Boopathy said: “We are proud to support The Kids Village in honour of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and this year’s Amazon Goes Gold for Kids with Cancer campaign.

"We look forward to doing our bit for children with cancer every year and hope that this donation offers encouragement to the charity’s brilliant team and the families it supports.”

One of the Amazon employees who took part in Amazon Goes Gold for Kids with Cancer is Theodoran Bisog.

He said: “It was great to take part in Amazon in Rugeley’s Pyjama Day and help spread awareness of the realities of childhood cancer.

"I’m so pleased that we could offer support to such an excellent charity.”