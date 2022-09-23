Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service hires new area manager to improve strategy and performance

Area manager Nick Jones

Nick Jones, 41, will be overseeing performance, risk planning, IT and the fire watch team working with other area managers Ian Read (prevent and protect) and James Bywater (response).

Area manager Jones has over 15-years of experience after starting as an operational firefighter with Cleveland Fire Brigade back in 2007.

After rising through the ranks, Nick joined the National Fire Chief Council (NFCC) as an implementation liaison manager, where he was responsible for assisting fire services across the North East, Scotland and Northern Ireland in delivering NFCC products and services, including implementing fire standards and national operational guidance.

He said: “I’m delighted to be starting my work with Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, who have been so accommodating since my first day on 2 September.

“I’ve been fortunate to work with multiple services in my role with the NFCC, giving me an understanding of the needs of different organisations.

“It is important that I can utilise these experiences moving forward and integrate with people in different departments here in Staffordshire.

“As with all my colleagues, I want to work in close liaison with my fellow area managers, who have already done a fantastic job in developing their own areas, so hopefully I can learn from them too.”

Aside from his operational experience, Area Manager Jones has worked with Operation Florian in the past – a charity which provides training and resources to fire services in developing countries.

In 2016, Area Manager Jones visited Zimbabwe to deliver essential training programmes to firefighters in the country’s capital city, Harare.

The charity visits various countries across the world, ensuring fire services have the right infrastructure and training in place to keep their communities safe.

Area Manager Jones said: “Visiting Zimbabwe was a fantastic opportunity to understand the diverse needs of a different area of the world.

“The dedication and skills of the staff in Harare and the wider outlying brigades was clearly evident, especially when comparing their resources to that of some European services.