How to see the plane carrying The Queen's coffin as it travels from Edinburgh to London

A Royal Air Force C-17 Globemaster

Thousands queued through the night in Edinburgh to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II at St Giles' Cathedral, where her coffin is lying at rest until 5pm - from there the Queen's coffin will be moved to Edinburgh Airport, where it will then travel by plane to RAF Northolt at 6pm.

Whilst Her Majesty's coffin is flown from Edinburgh down to London, people in the West Midlands may be able to catch a glimpse – depending on the flightpath it takes.

There is no set flightpath between Edinburgh and London, but according to Flightradar24, a flight from Edinburgh to RAF Northolt on September 9 flew over Stafford and Burntwood on its way down to its destination.

Flightpath from Edinburgh to London

So depending on the flightpath, residents across the Black Country and Staffordshire may be able to catch a glimpse of the plane carrying Her Majesty's coffin.

Flight tracking apps allow users to track planes and their routes, and so anyone wishing to see the plane should be able to track the flightpath via the apps.

The flight is set to leave Edinburgh at 6pm, and it is expected to take approximately one hour to reach its destination.

The Queen's daughter, Princess Anne will be accompanying the coffin on the flight.

After arriving at RAF Northolt, the coffin will then be moved to Buckingham Palace where it will be met by King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, as well as other members of the Royal Family.