Police appealing for information after spate of social behaviour in Stafford

Chief Inspector Giles Parsons

Complaints have been made about a number of youths around the Baswich and Wildwood areas.

A group of three white male youths on bicycles were reportedly banging on the door of a residential property at 12am today (Thursday) near to Stockton Lane.

An hour later, at 1am, at least five youths were seen dragging traffic cones and rubbish bins into the road near Porlock Avenue. They left the area on bicycles.

During the early hours of Wednesday, August 31, a group of male youths were seen acting suspiciously near Wildwood Drive.

One was riding a bicycle, the other was riding a push scooter and the third was on-foot.

Chief Inspector Giles Parsons said: “We would like to reassure residents that we have increased patrols in the areas and are actively investigating these reports.

“The local policing team remains committed to addressing the concerns of our communities and stopping those who seek to cause problems in our areas.”

Anyone with any information asked to contact us on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident 2 of 1 September.