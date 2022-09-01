Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police appeal for owner to come forward after picking up dog near M6

By Eleanor LawsonStaffordshirePublished: Comments

Police officers are appealing for the owner of a dog they found near the M6 to come forward, as the dog's microchip is not registered.

The dog was picked up by police on the M6
The dog was picked up by police on the M6

The dog was picked up by officers from Central Motorway Police Group near Doxey in Stafford.

The bemused rescuers then went hungry, after the dog ate an officer's sandwich and wine gums.

However, attempts to find the owner have so far failed, as the dog's microchip is not registered, so officers are appealing for the owner to contact Stafford Council.

Central Motorway Police Group Tweeted: "OT 62 picked up a new recruit from near the M6 near to Doxey, Stafford... He's eaten all of my sandwiches and wine gums, I don't think he wants to leave.

"On a serious note he is chipped but not registered so if anyone recognises him contact Stafford Council... @StaffsPolice 5248."

Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News