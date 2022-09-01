Police appeal for owner to come forward after picking up dog near M6

The dog was picked up by police on the M6

The dog was picked up by officers from Central Motorway Police Group near Doxey in Stafford.

The bemused rescuers then went hungry, after the dog ate an officer's sandwich and wine gums.

However, attempts to find the owner have so far failed, as the dog's microchip is not registered, so officers are appealing for the owner to contact Stafford Council.

Central Motorway Police Group Tweeted: "OT 62 picked up a new recruit from near the M6 near to Doxey, Stafford... He's eaten all of my sandwiches and wine gums, I don't think he wants to leave.