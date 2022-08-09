Meet Dotty the motorbike-riding pooch who has taken the internet by storm

Cannock biker Graham Tranter with his celebrity dog, Dotty

Dotty, a springer spaniel and staffie cross, rides on the back of a 1989 Honda VTZ250 with her owner Graham Tranter.

She can be seen kitted out in her very own leathers and goggles as she calmly rests her paws on Graham's shoulders.

The pair's paths crossed during tough times for Graham, after he had just lost his mother and was going through tough times personally.

Graham was originally planning to pick up a different dog which he had seen, but when he entered the room where the litter was being kept, Dotty came running over straight away.

One day, Graham was heading out on his bike, but four-year-old Dotty wasn't best pleased.

It was at this point she decided to jump up on the bike, prompting Graham to push her around, which she loved.

After she had shown an interest, the pair tried out a short ride with Dotty kept secure in a pouch, and her tail never stopped wagging.

Graham, 42, from Rugeley, Staffordshire, said: "I got Dotty because I was going through a tough time.

"I had just got a house, and I needed something to fill the gap.

"Sometimes we just want to go out for a walk, but it just doesn't happen, we are always getting it stopped nowadays.

Graham Tranter and Dotty

"It is like walking around with Mel Gibson or something.

"We get stopped so much, every day, everywhere we go, she just makes everyone smile.

"Over the last year I thought we would make the most of it, so we go to all the bike meet-ups together."

In the future, Graham hopes to make more of Dotty's interest, with hopes of taking her to care homes and other events in the future.

Talking about how it all came about, Graham said: "I was manoeuvring the bike to go out and took it out on the drive.

"She was in the garden and I don't think she wanted me to leave, then out of nowhere, she jumped on the bike.

"I drove with her just on the drive and she was loving it – then I took her to Cannock and that was it, she has loved it ever since."

Since then, Dotty has seen a meteoric rise to fame, becoming well-known across the West Midlands and amassing 2.2 million views on TikTok.

Graham currently works at the Poundland in Cannock and hopes to take Dotty around the Midlands in the future for special visits.

"We have done a few kid's birthday parties and love to go to the bike meets," he said.

"I thought it would be nice to visit care homes and schools stuff like that.

"When we pull up anywhere, we always get a crowd of people there.

"We were at Penkridge Market last week and we got to a point where we had to say no as we had things to do."

Dotty has multiple social media accounts and her Instagram can be found at instagram.com/bikerdotty