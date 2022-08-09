Loved ones of car crash victims invited to ceremony at The National Arboretum

The RoadPeace wood

The charity RoadPeace designated August the month to remember car crash victims after Diana, Princess of Wales was killed in a crash in 1997.

She died on August 31, the same day as the world’s first motor vehicle victim, Mary Ward, was killed in Ireland in 1869.

For the last 20 years RoadPeace has held an annual ceremony, which has brought people together to remember loved ones in the RoadPeace Wood at the National Memorial Arboretum.

This Saturday at 2.30pm the ceremony will include music, readings and poems which will be read out by RoadPeace members.

The Act of Remembrance for all Road Crash Victims will include laying of flowers at our new memorial stone and reading of names of those who have been killed on our roads by members if the Central Motorway Police Group

RoadPeace chair Petra Kendall-Raynor said: "It's a privilege to honour our loved ones and all those affected by road crashes at the National Memorial Arboretum during RoadPeace's 30th year.