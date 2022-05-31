Coronation baby plans charity skydive in memory of husband

Helen Pickford will take the leap to fundraise for Brain Tumour Research

Sixty-eight-year-old Helen Pickford will mark the special occasion with her skydive to raise money for Brain Tumour Research.

Helen’s late husband John died of a brain tumour 21 years ago and her jump in memory of him is planned for June 11, which would have been his seventieth birthday.

Helen, from Stone, has followed the Queen’s 70-year reign closely, receiving a commemorative crown coin along with a coronation mug, given to all children born in the coronation year.

At the time of the Silver Jubilee, Helen had three toddlers, which she took to a Jubilee tea party in the local village hall.

For the Diamond Jubilee ten years ago, she went to London with a friend to watch the Thames Pageant.

The following day they watched the carriage procession in the Mall and stayed for the evening concert and fireworks display.

Helen said: “Being born on the Queen’s coronation day itself is very special to me and is probably why I’ve been following Her Majesty’s reign so closely.

“I have seen the Queen in person at different events, but the most surreal was in the summer of 1973 when Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh visited Newcastle-under-Lyme as part of the Octocentenary Charter celebrations.

“My father, my sister and I joined the crowds in front of the Municipal Building to hear her make her speech. Dad had parked the car some distance from the town centre, so we had quite a walk back to it after her appearance on the balcony.

“As we waited to cross the A34 dual carriageway we noticed motorcycles approaching, travelling in formation.

“Realising they were outriders, we stood in silent amazement as the beautiful maroon Rolls Royce, with its glass roof, glided past no more than two metres away from us.

“We gazed at the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh and they looked right back at us. Not another soul was in the vicinity.

“Why we didn’t wave I don’t know; I’m sure they would have waved back, but the fleeting encounter was over in the blink of an eye.“

Helen’s is one story in a host of events taking place over the long Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend in Staffordshire.

An Alice in Wonderland themed tea party, a Platinum Party in Market Square in Stafford, along with hundreds of street parties and fairs are also being held.

Helen added: “I’ve always tried to celebrate the Queen’s anniversaries by doing something memorable and this year with the skydive, it’s probably the craziest thing I’ve done so far.

“But I’m also doing it in memory of my late husband John who died of a brain tumour and to raise money for Brain Tumour Research.

“My husband John never met his eleven grandchildren. He died 21 years ago, just days after his 49th birthday of a brain tumour.

“His own father also died of a brain tumour 36 years previously, when John was just 12 years old.

“We were shocked to discover that the prognosis had barely changed in all that time. Historically, just one per cent of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to brain tumours.

“They kill more children and adults under 40 than any other cancer.

“More women die under the age of 35 of a brain tumour than breast or any other cancer. More men die under the age of 45 of a brain tumour than prostate or any other cancer.“

Helen added: “I’m actually terrified of heights, so I’ll be pushing myself to the limits in this challenge. Once done and back on the ground safely, I hope to continue raising money and awareness for the charity.”

Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for communities and culture at Staffordshire County Council said: “This is a fantastic story. Helen will be one of many Staffordshire residents with great stories being told in the build up to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

“We’re all looking forward to celebrating Her Majesty’s historic milestone. There is so much happening across Staffordshire and I’d urge everyone to join in with what will be a fantastic weekend of celebrations. I’d also like to thank Helen for sharing her story and wish her all the best for her skydive and fundraising.”

People can find out more about the Jubilee events taking place in Staffordshire at platinumjubilee.gov.uk/events/.