Larry Holmes to visit Bar Sport in Cannock

Legendary boxer Larry Holmes

Larry Holmes and Gerry Cooney will reunite at Bar Sport's Premier Suite on Thursday (May 12) in another incredible coup for the venue.

The event will mark the 40th Anniversary of their Epic Las Vegas World Heavyweight Title Fight.

It will be hosted by ‘Big Daddy’ Steve Bunce and former Super Middleweight Champion of the World Richie Woodhall.

Fans will enjoy a drinks reception, gourmet meal with wine, after dinner speech, Q&A as well as having an opportunity to have photographs taken with the two legends.

Holmes, whose left jab is often rated as among the best in heavyweight history, held the WBC heavyweight titles from 1978 to 1983, the Ring magazine and lineal heavyweight titles from 1980 to 1985 and the inaugural IBF heavyweight title from 1983 to 1985. Holmes is the only boxer left alive to have defeated Muhammad Ali.

Cooney is widely regarded in boxing circles as the greatest heavyweight never to have won a world title. Cooney challenged twice for world heavyweight titles and fought the likes of Larry Holmes, Michael Spinks and George Foreman but was never able to win that elusive world heavyweight title.

He fought Holmes in June 1982 with the fight being one of the biggest pay- per- view events broadcast to over 150 countries.

In an epic fight Holmes finally wore him down and in the 13th round Cooney's trainer Victor Valle stepped into the ring forcing the referee to stop the fight.

Scott Murray, owner of Bar Sport and the Premier Suite, said: "This is yet another massive coup for Cannock and Bar Sport and the Premier Suite. Only last month we were hosting a night with Lennox Lewis and now we have two more boxing legends at the Premier Suite.

"Larry Holmes is one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time. Gerry Cooney was the greatest heavyweight never to win a world title. He fought some incredible fights including the legendary fight against Larry Holmes. It will be an honour to host the night celebrating one of the great heavyweight contests between two legends of the sport."

Tickets for the event start from £99 and are available by ringing 01543 572092.

Last month Bar Sport and the Premier Suite hosted a night with the last undisputed heavyweight champion of the world Lennox Lewis.

He wowed his fans on the night in a meet and greet before delivering an epic talk on his illustrious career.