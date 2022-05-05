Public urged to be cautious after spate of vehicle thefts

One of the areas targeted was Cinder Road in Burntwood, where six catalytic converters were stolen. Photo: Google Street Map

Approximately £1,700 worth of tools, £15,000 in catalytic converters and three vehicles were reported stolen from various addresses in South Staffordshire, Cannock, Lichfield and Stone.

On Thursday, April 28, officers received reports of two catalytic convertor thefts at a car-dealership on Eastern Avenue in Lichfield.

Officers from Staffordshire Police believe that offenders forced entry into the premises and took the converters from two Vauxhalls, at some point between Monday, April 18 and Thursday, April 28.

Six catalytic converters were reported stolen on Cinder Road, near Burntwood Business Park, on Thursday, April 28 at around 1.25am, with six white Renault low-loader van targeted.

Three separate reports of vehicle thefts were also received on Bank Holiday Monday.

Between midnight on Monday and 9am on Tuesday, a black Land Rover was stolen, without keys, near Kitchen Lane in Essington and later found abandoned in Willenhall and seized by officers.

Similarly, a white Ford Transit was stolen from a driveway, without keys, near Common Lane in Cannock and a blue VW Golf R TSI was also stolen near Whitemill Lane in Stone.

Tools were stolen from a white Ford Transit van near Blithbury Road in Rugeley at some point overnight on Sunday, May 1 and Monday, May 2.

A Stihl saw and blade, laser-level and a Dewalt cordless drill-set, worth a total of £1,700, were stolen from the vehicle, which was left at the scene.

Chief Inspector David Wain, force-lead for vehicle crime, said: "These criminals have a significant impact on members of the public and local businesses across the region.

"Offenders may specifically target work vans and company vehicles on the assumption that they will have valuable items inside. As such, tools should be removed from vehicles overnight and stored in a secure area.

"These tools can also be marked using paint pens and sealed with a lacquer spray to ensure they are easily traced and identified, should they come into contact with thieves.

"Where possible, ensure your vehicle is parked in good view of CCTV and secured at all times.

"If you own a keyless vehicle, consider storing your electric fobs in a Faraday Bag to block the signal and away from access points.

"You can further secure your vehicle using a steering-lock and leaving them in a locked garage, should you have one.