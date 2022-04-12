Step back in time at arboretum's vintage fair and tea dance

The National Memorial Arboretum is hosting its annual Vintage Fair Weekend

Guests can enjoy live music, tasty treats, and a vintage market from Saturday April 30 to Monday May 2, with a brand-new Vintage Tea Dance this year on May 2.

Fans of the 1940s and 50s fans can indulge their vintage style by coming to the arboretum dressed in period fashion or can create the look by having their hair and makeup styled at the fair.

The vintage market on the Naval Review will feature stalls from a range of local sellers and small businesses for unique finds and individual gifts.

Across the weekend, a range of musical groups will also be performing live music from the era and families will be able to enjoy traditional games at the coconut shy, hoop-la, limbo and skittle alley.

It is free to visit the Vintage Fair at the Arboretum, but to guarantee entry visitors are encouraged to book their visit online in advance at thenma.org.uk

For the full vintage experience, guests can bring their victory rolls and dancing shoes to a tea dance at the Arboretum on Bank Holiday Monday.

Taking place during the Vintage Fair Weekend, guests will enjoy a delicious afternoon tea before Chico and Jacqui from Lichfield Lindy lead them through a 30-minute vintage dance class, teaching the Lindy Hop including rock step, tuck turn, bring in, promenades, jigs and jockey.

Dancers can practice their new moves by dancing the afternoon away to live music from Tony & The Sapphires band.

The Vintage Tea Dance costs £26 per adult and £18 for under-12s. It must be booked in advance by visiting the Arboretum's website.

Interim lead at the Arboretum, Mark Ellis, said: “After two years away, we are so pleased to bring back our Vintage Fair Weekend this Early May Bank Holiday.

“There is always a wonderful atmosphere at the Arboretum during the fair, with visitors embracing fashion, music, old-fashioned games and the many treats that can be found in the market.