McArthurGlen Designer Outlet celebrates 1st anniversary with week of special events

McArthur Glen

Since the centre opened on April 12 2021, 900 new jobs have been created for people in the local area, guests have tucked into over 30 tonnes of Haribo Pick and Mix, and visitors have bought over 100,000 handbags for their wardrobes.

McArthurGlen has also striven to be sustainable over the last year, planting over 3,000 trees, adding 130 hanging baskets to support the local bees, and feeding the resident worms over 300kg of food waste in the wormery - which has been converted into fertiliser for all of the plants on site.

After such a busy year, the centre is now launching a series of events and giveaways for both guests and their precious pets to celebrate the outlet's first birthday.

Birthday Twins

To celebrate, the designer outlet is on the hunt for its birthday twins. Those whose birthday falls between April 11 and April 15 will receive a 10 per cent discount valid for one day, along with a free coffee.

Guests should visit Guest Services along with a valid ID to claim their prize.

The lucky person who shares the exact birthday with the centre - April 12- will be treated to their very own birthday bash for themselves and four friends.

The star of the day will receive a £200 gift card to shop their favourite brands and be treated to a free lunch.

To enter the competition, guests should follow @mcarthurglenwestmidlands on Instagram and keep an eye out for additional information.

Golden Ticket Shopping Spree

The Cannock shopping outlet is also hosting its own take on Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, with a Golden Ticket Shopping Spree.

Guests are invited to take part in this one-of-a-kind experience with the chance of winning a £500 gift voucher.

Starting at 10am on a date to be announced later this month and lasting until the last ticket has been located, visitors can race to find one of ten special golden tickets hidden in various locations throughout the mall.

Lucky finders of the golden tickets should make their way to Guest Services where they can redeem it for a gift voucher.

Details of the spree will be announced on the centre's social channels and people should follow @mcarthurglenwestmidlands on Instagram for more information.

Pawsetively Perfect Day

With an abundance of activities planned for guests, the fun continues for the furry friends of the centre too.

The first five dogs to visit each day between April 11 and 15 will receive a special goody bag brimming with treats, along with a gift card to use throughout the outlet.

Radley, known for its iconic Scottie dog logo, will also ensure each dog is dressed in the latest Spring style with a polka dot dickie bow in a variety of colours.

Guests are encouraged to meet up with their four-legged friends at the Selfie Store to capture memories from the day before stopping by Smoothies Plus for a paw-fect puppy ice cream.

Selfie Store

The outlet is invited guests to visit their very first Selfie Store, which has four immersive backgrounds to choose from.

Those who share their post on Instagram and tag @mcarthurglenwestmidland could be in with the chance of winning a £100 gift card.

A winner will be selected each week until April 30.

Reflections

David Jackson, centre manager for McArthurGlen Designer Outlet West Midlands said: “As the only stand-alone Centre to open in the UK in 2021, it has been phenomenal to witness such an outstanding year since we opened in April, with incredible levels of footfall over the past 12 months.