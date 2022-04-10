Students celebrate success in hair and beauty competition

The winners with their certificates

Five students from the college triumphed at the AHT Hairy and Beauty Competition in Blackpool, with Sophie Gelatka, Jordan Wood and Ella Smith all achieving first place in different categories.

Sophie won in the half body painting category with the theme of robots; Jordan in the category of gender transformation; and Ella in the category of full face painting with the theme of Halloween.

Ella also achieved third place in the bridal make-up category.

Gemma Porter also achieved second place in the full face painting category for a Halloween theme, while Maisie Ponting achieved second place for the 'create an image based on a theme' category for a carnival theme.

All five students will now go head-to-head with students across the UK in the national finals, due to take place on Monday May 23.

Lorraine Drayton, the curriculum manager for hairdressing and beauty at the college, said: “By competing in high profile regional competitions such as these, our students gain valuable experience that they can use to help them progress in the workplace.

"The students did themselves and the college proud and I’m delighted with the latest collection of awards, which recognise their talent and hard work.