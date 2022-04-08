Gavin Williamson welcomes funding for grassroots football

Work has started on a brand new 3G sports pitch at Wombourne leisure Centre. Pictured with Wombourne High School Year 9 students are Jess Finnegan , Mark Moore, Simon Hedges, Cllr Len Bates. Front left: head teacher Dr Gemma Smith and centre manager Natalie Mullin.

South Staffordshire District Council has received the money to help fund the construction of a new floodlit 3G football turf pitch at Wombourne Leisure Centre.

The leisure centre is used by Wombourne High School during the day and by the community in the evenings and at weekends.

The site is also the base for three Partner Clubs and supports recreational activities including Walking Football, diversionary sessions in partnership with the Police, a Small-sided League and Wildcats sessions.

To compliment the new pitch, the district council will also be refurbishing two changing rooms.

Sir Gavin said: “I warmly welcome the £455,647 investment from the Government, the FA, and the Premier League to support the construction of a new high-quality pitch in Wombourne. This funding will make such a difference to the high school, local clubs, and everyone else who wants an easier way to get involved in local sport.”

The new pitch is one of 178 projects across the UK selected for Local Football Facility Plans, drawn up by the Football Foundation.

They will receive funding to increase participation in sport, including for women and disabled players.

Nigel Huddleston, UK sports minister, said: “We are ramping up UK government funding to improve access to high quality sports facilities for the underprivileged and underrepresented across England.