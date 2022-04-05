Notification Settings

M6 closed in Staffordshire due to pile-up with overturned lorries and diesel spillage

By Adam SmithStaffordshirePublished:

The M6 has been forced to close northbound between junction 12 and junction 13 after a pile up.

National Highways released a picture of the aftermath of the crash
Two lorries ended up on their side and there has been a diesel spillage due to the crash.

Staffordshire Police, West Midlands Ambulance Service, fire engines and National Highways Traffic Officers are currently on scene.

The multi-car crash happened around 6.30pm and the northbound motorway was closed by 7pm.

Motorists stuck in traffic behind the crash were forced to wait until police instructed them.

National Highways put diversion in place, motorists were told to: "Follow the Hollow Triangle diversion symbol on road signs. Exit the M6 at J12 and take the exit onto the A5 westbound. Continue along the A5 to its junction with the A449 and take the exit onto the A449 northbound, then re-join the M6 at J13.

National Highways tweeted at 7.30pm: "Traffic within the closure is currently being released from the back of the queue by Staffordshire Police. If you're in traffic within the closure @StaffsPolice have started to release it from the rear. Please wait until you are instructed to turn. Thanks for your patience."

For the latest information concerning the incident visit https://nationalhighways.co.uk/travel-updates/travel-alerts/m6-staffordshire-northbound-road-closed-incident/

Adam Smith

