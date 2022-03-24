Tractor run event a way to help honour farmer's memory

The memory of John Meakin (pictured here with daughter Emily) will be honoured at the Tractor Run event.

Staffordshire Young Farmers Clubs is planning to hold the spring Tractor Run on Sunday, March 27, in memory of Mr John Meakin, who passed away in March 2021 following a short and aggressive battle with cancer.

The JW Meakin Tractor Run will raise funds to be equally split between Staffordshire YFC and Katharine House Hospice, who looked after John during his illness.

Mr Meakin's daughters Emily and Isobelle said they hoped that friends and family who were unable to attend John’s funeral due to the Covid restrictions at the time, will be able to come along and share stories.

They said it was celebrating their dad’s life in a way that would go some way to repay the kindness given by the hospice.

They said: "The doctors, nurses and home care team were incredible at Katharine House Hospice.

"They went above and beyond to help Isobelle and myself manage Dad's condition at home, and more importantly they made sure Dad could enjoy his final months, remaining comfortable.

"They provided a hospital bed at the farm, by the aga so Dad could see all his friends and make the most of his final months and days, for which we will be forever grateful.

"No amount of money raised would be enough to repay Katharine House Hospice for the special moments we got to have due to their imperative hard work, and organisation, so it’s an honour to help towards their cause."

The Tractor Run will start from Far Coley Farm, Little Haywood and takes a route passing through the villages of Little Haywood, Great Haywood, Hixon, Dapple Heath, Blithfield Reservoir, Admaston and Bishton.

The finalised route will be confirmed working with the local authorities with signage confirming this two weeks beforehand and it is hoped that 50 tractors will take part.

Farmers and friends of the family and Staffordshire YFC are invited to book in their tractor for the run, which for £20 includes a Bacon Bap and hot drink before setting off and a hog roast social afterwards.