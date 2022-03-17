Notification Settings

Arboretum ready for summer of celebrating Commonwealth

By James Vukmirovic

Sport, service and friendship in the Commonwealth will be celebrated through a series of events at a place of remembrance.

The National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas will host a programme of events to coincide with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The Arboretum’s "Sports, Service and the Commonwealth" programme shines a light on the camaraderie of communities from across the Commonwealth who have served alongside each other, while highlighting the important role of sport in the Armed Forces.

This new programme of activities is presented as part of the Birmingham 2022 Festival.

Head of participation and learning at the National Memorial Arboretum, Chris Ansell, said: "Our 'Sports, Service and the Commonwealth' summer programme is a celebration of international friendships and the diverse communities who live in Britain today.

"With 2022 being the year of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and with Birmingham hosting the Commonwealth Games, we thought this was a fantastic opportunity to explore how the Commonwealth has helped shape our communities.

"It will also highlight the role that sport plays in the lives of Armed Forces personnel and veterans returning to civilian life.

"They’ll be inspired to learn about some of the many diverse communities from across the Commonwealth and the incredible people who have served alongside each other, building the international friendships and world we know today."

The first event will be "The Queen's Commonwealth", a exhibition exploring the Queen's role as the Head of the Commonwealth, starting on May 17.

Other events will include an augmented reality experience looking at the diverse communities of countries competing at the Games, an outdoor escape challenge about Commonwealth communities and an exhibition about the role sport plays in support the Armed forces personnel and veterans.

"Sports, Service and the Commonwealth" will run throughout the summer, with additional Commonwealth-inspired art and sporting activities, trails, talks and guided walks on offer for visitors.

For the full programme, go to thenma.org.uk/commonwealth

Staffordshire
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

