£8 million to be spent on fixing school buildings in Staffordshire

Staffordshire County Council's Stafford headquarters

Staffordshire County Council's cabinet backed the move which will see playgrounds refurbished, roofs repaired and old boilers and pipework replaced.

And the cash boost will also be used to introduce more environmentally-friendly options to replace inefficient heating systems in schools in the county.

A total of 46 schools across the county will benefit from the move to reduce their carbon emissions, directly contributing to the county council’s goal of reaching carbon net-zero in 2050.

Councillor Jonathan Price, cabinet member for education, said: "This year’s investment in schools shows our commitment to ensuring the county’s children are able to learn in an environment that benefits and aids their education. The investment will see upgraded facilities for many schools across the county.

"The decarbonisation programme in schools has been a particular success, with 51 schools already benefitting from a similar scheme last year. This year’s plan to reduce the carbon emissions of 46 schools by replacing inefficient systems, improving insulation and making it easier to monitor energy usage, will directly contribute to our net zero carbon goal.

"Climate change affects all of us, so by using this money to do as much as we can to reduce our impact on the climate means we can secure a brighter future for the county’s children."