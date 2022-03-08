Jackie Weaver celebrating International Women's Day with Black Country group

Jackie Weaver will attend the International Women's Day event

The Black Country Chamber's Women in Leadership team are inviting women from across the region to join them next month as they mark the day of celebrating women worldwide.

Their special guest will join the team at Weston Park in Weston Under Lizard next Thursday, March 10, to discuss her thoughts on women in business, leadership, and politics.

Jackie Weaver made national headlines after footage of a parish council meeting she was taking part in went viral in February 2021.

Thanks to the 30 second video clip, the Handforth Zoom parish council meeting is now infamous, with Jackie stating that the men in the meeting would have been less comfortable challenging her if she’d been a man.

Jackie believes this is partly why women are vastly under-represented in positions of authority.

According to Ms Weaver, this matters because no society can be properly representative if it doesn’t offer a range of different perspectives and experiences.

She said: “If you’re going to move up the ladder at work, head up a committee or take on some form of leadership you need to put yourself out there and not wait to be invited.

"Your work won’t always speak for itself and sometimes you need to highlight to others what you have done.”

Jackie will be telling attendees they do have the authority at The Orangery in Weston Park from 1:30pm to 4pm.