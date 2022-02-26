Highways worker killed in M6 crash after vehicle is hit by car being pursued by police

Traffic on the M6 after the motorway was closed between Junctions 14 and 15 due to the fatal crash. Photo: National Highways

The man was killed shortly after 5am on the northbound carriageway of the motorway in Staffordshire, between Junction 14 for Stafford and 15 for Stoke.

Staffordshire Police said officers were trying to stop an Audi, which they believed had been "involved in an incident within the West Midlands area" when it crashed into the stationary highways vehicle.

The driver and sole occupant of the highways vehicle, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The victim's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers, while a file will be prepared for the coroner.

The incident has also been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to the police activity prior to the crash.

Driver stuck in the queue between Junctions 14 and 15 were turned around on the M6 and headed back south along the northbound carriageway. Photo: Z70 Photography

The crash has led to the closure of the M6 northbound between the two junctions for much of the day.

As of 1.30pm the motorway was still closed, with traffic being diverted along the A34 and A500 and more than four miles of queues being reported.

"Officers would like to thank drivers for their continued patience and understanding at this time," a Staffordshire Police spokeswoman added.

In a statement National Highways confirmed one of its workers had died.

A spokesman for the agency said: "At National Highways we want everyone to get home safe and well. Tragically this morning this couldn’t happen for one of our roadworkers who was working on the M6 improvement scheme.