Country parks to receive greater backing after increase in popularity

Staffordshire County Council plans to make further investment to expand café, business facilities and parking infrastructure at the county's parks

Increased public interest in their use and a new commitment to support wildlife and biodiversity are the driving forces behind the proposals.

Areas under consideration for the country parks estate include additional investment, greater use of volunteers, a ‘friends’ scheme offering additional benefits and improved café facilities, while an option to outsource management of the parks would be removed.

Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for communities and culture, said: "Staffordshire residents reconnected with their country parks during the pandemic when they appreciated having such treasures on their doorstep.

"Not only have we seen use increase over the last two years, but we noticed a greater interest in what the sites have to offer and visitors asking how they could contribute to that.

"As custodians of thousands of acres of countryside, we’re thrilled by that change and are investing more resources in our country parks and open spaces so that they continue to be one of the jewels in Staffordshire’s crown."

The County Council’s estate includes country parks at Cannock Chase, Chasewater, Apedale, Consall, Greenway Bank and Deep Hayes, plus nine picnic or smaller sites and three greenways.

Early in the pandemic, countryside staff noticed a huge increase in visitors coming for their permitted exercise.

Victoria Wilson added: "There was a noticeable increase in visitors and the feedback was tremendous with people ‘discovering’ what was available on their doorstep.

"Popularity brings its own problems, some of the sites are more environmentally sensitive than others and we have to balance carefully the maintenance of free access with protection and maintenance of the wildlife and landscape that makes them special places.