Campaign launched to highlight domestic abuse this Valentine’s Day

Cannock Chase Council has joined forces with Staffordshire Police and New Era Domestic Abuse Service as part of wider initiative 'It’s Never OK'.

The aim of the campaign is to reduce the number of domestic and sexual violence incidents as well as encouraging victims, both men and women, to report their abuse.

Across Cannock Chase District, reports of domestic abuse predominantly involve a female victim, however, male abuse is extremely under reported.

The valentine’s campaign will share images based around love and romantic poetry but with the addition of a shocking twist.

This year, the campaign will also highlight key messages for young people around dating abuse and focus on the different types of abuse an individual may experience.

Councillor Bryan Jones, neighbourhood safety and partnerships portfolio leader, said: "Domestic abuse is completely unacceptable at any time of the year, and tackling this issue is one of the top priorities for the Council.

"Abuse is not an accident, it is a pattern of behaviour that is done on purpose and to make the other person feel frightened or bad about themselves.

"Abuse is when one person controls or dominates another person’s quality of life, through the use of use of fear, humiliation, and verbal or physical assaults. It crosses all racial, age, economic and social lines.

"This campaign sends out an extremely strong message that we need to act now to prevent domestic abuse.

"Often victims of domestic abuse suffer in silence.

"It’s never ok and there is no excuse that is acceptable.

"We would encourage any victim to take the first steps to free themselves from abuse by reporting it and seeking help."

Campaign messages will be promoted using online advertising via the Council’s website and social media platforms.

They will encourage victims, individuals and families who have concerns to report abuse and get support from New Era’s Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent 24-hour confidential helpline on 0300 303 3778.

It also encourages perpetrators of domestic abuse to get help from New Era Domestic Abuse Service on 01785 904770, an organisation which offers specialist domestic violence prevention services.

Chantelle Thompson, New Era’s head of service, said: "Unfortunately, Valentine’s Day isn’t a happy time for everyone.

"A victim of domestic abuse can often be showered with gifts by their abusive partner to make them feel pressurised into behaving in a particular way and doing things they don’t want to.

"Far from being an act of love, this kind of coercive and controlling behaviour is a form of domestic abuse.