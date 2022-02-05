Grants to help celebrate Platinum Jubilee

Grants of up to £10,000 are available to community groups in Staffordshire through the Let's Create Jubilee Fund.

The £5 million fund is helping voluntary organisations support the jubilee through culture and creativity in June.

The Community Foundation Staffordshire is responsible for distributing funds across the county.

Foundation chief executive Steve Adams said: “We’re giving people across the county the opportunity to create events and activities to celebrate this historic milestone through arts and culture."