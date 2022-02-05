Notification Settings

Grants to help celebrate Platinum Jubilee

By Mark AndrewsStaffordshirePublished:

Voluntary groups are invited to apply for a share of a £5 million lottery fund to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Grants of up to £10,000 are available to community groups in Staffordshire through the Let's Create Jubilee Fund.

The £5 million fund is helping voluntary organisations support the jubilee through culture and creativity in June.

The Community Foundation Staffordshire is responsible for distributing funds across the county.

Foundation chief executive Steve Adams said: “We’re giving people across the county the opportunity to create events and activities to celebrate this historic milestone through arts and culture."

Organisations have until February 28 to submit their applications through the website staffordshire.foundation/letscreatefund/

Mark Andrews

By Mark Andrews

@MAndrews_Star

Senior news writer for the Shropshire Star specialising in in-depth features and commentary, investigative reporting and political matters.

