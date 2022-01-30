Brothers with rare brain and spine disease can now make memories in £250,000 sensory pod

Newlife

Three-year-old Oscar Webber and his seven month old brother Theo have been enjoying time together in the Play Therapy Pod loaned to their parents by Newlife the Charity for Disabled Children

The Rugeley brothers have a condition which only affects one in 900,000 people in the UK called Pelizaeus-Merzbacher Disease which damages their brain and spinal cord and eventually they will lose all the skills they have learned before they die.

Parents Cortney and Stuart wanted to create lasting memories and special bonds as a family so turned to Newlife’s Play Therapy Pods service for help. Oscar can now develop his motor skills and reach developmental milestones whereas Theo happily watches his big brother while using the sensory play pod to stimulate all his senses.

Newlife can help families like the Webbers through the success of its networks of superstores including its landmark store in Cannock.

Cortney said: "It is so much more than just a box of toys. It has given us the chance to make lasting memories as a family. Oscar was so excited when it arrived. The bubble machine is one of his favourite toys. He reaches up on his legs to pop the bubbles – something he wouldn’t do with toys before. Even his physiotherapist has noticed how much it has helped his core strength.

"The toys have also brought the whole family closer together. Now, whilst Oscar plays with the sensory skittles, brother, Theo, joins in by watching the lights and taking in the noises."

She added: "It’s lovely to see the two of them playing together and building special bonds whilst exploring these amazing sensory toys. The Play Therapy Pod is incredible. There are things in there you wouldn’t think of buying. I just want to say a big Thank You to Newlife for providing these toys – they have helped Oscar and Theo tremendously and we all have memories to treasure."

Newlife’s Play Therapy Pod Service provides free loans of specialist toys to families with disabled and terminally ill children for up to 12 weeks. There are four different ranges of pods available with different themes to try within them for families to choose from. Each one has been specifically designed by play therapists to aid children’s development and encourage families to play together.

Newlife’s child and family support manager Kimberly Stuart said: "While the service is free to families, there is of course a cost to running it, but the £250,000 milestone shows us just how popular the service has become.

"Specialist toys can be very expensive and it can become quite expensive if you aren’t certain what your child will respond to."

She added: "With the Play Therapy Pod service families have the opportunity to explore their child’s needs and develop their skills, whilst also spending time as a family, without worrying about the cost."