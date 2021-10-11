Finger-licking foods from across the world on offer at revamped Tamworth market this weekend

Preparations for the market is underway

More than 60 stallholders will be selling their wares on the Castle Grounds and George Street on Saturday and Sunday.

Foodies will be licking their lips at the prospect of artisan gourmet donuts, Caribbean fusion food, Thai noodles, the fire bar, Greek wraps, brownies, and blondies; Pimm’s and Gins alcoholic hot drinks, Glastonbury cheeses, olives, nuts, Turkish delight; The Biltong Bar with a selection of South African farmers sausage and confectionery.

There will also be some bespoke, handmade craft stalls offering a range of necklaces made with a variety of healing stones and crystals, gemstones, salt lamps, burner incenses.

Dermot McGillicuddy, Director of LSD Promotions said: “We were awarded a new contract with Tamworth Borough Council and are very proud to be working in partnership and support the redevelopment plans in the town centre over the next five years.

“We have more than 60 stalls confirmed for the Food and Drink Festival which gives traders a great opportunity to come and see what a great offer Tamworth has, but also as a footfall driver for all business in town to take advantage of after such a difficult year.”

Councillor Daniel Cook, Tamworth Borough Council’s Cabinet member for Economy and Waste, said: “We are delighted to welcome the Food and Drink Festival to the town this week and look forward to seeing new traders offering something different for visitors to try.

“The renewed market contract has given us the opportunity to develop a new vision for the market that will hopefully give us some of the things people have been asking for, such as a greater variety of stalls and more specialist and niche market events like the Food and Drink Festival.