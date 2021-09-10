Two back yard bungalows approved despite town council objections

Lichfield District Council House. Photo: Google Maps

The two two-bedroom properties were given the green light by Lichfield District Council’s planning committee on September 6 and will be built in the rear gardens of homes in Ironstone Road and Cannock Road.

Both applications were recommended for approval by planning officers ahead of Monday’s meeting.

But Burntwood Town Council is concerned about the level of back garden development in the area.

A report to Monday’s planning committee said: “There are two bungalows located within the original rear garden area of 166 Cannock Road, which is within close proximity of the site. There is therefore precedent for this type of back land development in the local area and it is not considered that the proposals would contrast with the character of the area.”

Agent Otto de Weijer, who spoke in support of the Cannock Road bungalow plans, said: “The bungalow is a very modest design and scale – it is primarily aimed at the elderly population. It takes the cars currently using the existing property off the road so that will be an improvement.”

But a statement from objector Sarah Howson read out at the meeting highlighted existing flooding issues in the area.

She said: “I would also like to raise my concern regarding the impact of additional traffic caused by this development on an already busy main road.

“It seems to me the basis of this application is to shoehorn a ‘me too’ property into a garden purely for financial gain. It does not seek to enhance its surroundings, but rather squeeze every available resource out of the land available.”

Councillor Diane Evans said: “We’re hearing application after application for back land development in Burntwood. I am concerned about the amount of back land development that is taking place in Burntwood and I think the density is going to be a detriment to the neighbours.”

Fellow committee member Councillor Jeyan Anketell said more housing was needed however – particularly affordable properties.

He added: “Burntwood needs affordable housing as much as anyone else. The fact this is on a main street means they don’t have to use cars. They could use public transport.