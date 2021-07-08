Club overjoyed at award win for older people initiative

Founder members of Bat and Chat John Quinn, Ray Avery, Barry Merrett and John Short celebrate their award win with other members

Cheslyn Hay Table Tennis Club has been awarded the Volunteering Support for the Over-65s award from Support Staffordshire for its Bat & Chat initiative.

The initiative, which was set up two years ago, has offered older people the opportunity to play a game of table tennis, as well as enjoy a chat with a hot drink and a biscuit at their base at Salem Church in Cheslyn Hay.

Club secretary John Quinn said it was set up to reduce isolation among people aged 65 and over and spoke about how it was set up.

He said: "Myself, Ray Avery, Barry Merrett and John Short from the club were thinking about ways we could give something back to the community, and we came up with this idea for the Bats & Chats group.

"We started it off at the beginning of 2019 and had about 20 people come along and we've had a good turnout since then.

"It's been great to be that support for people who might be feeling lonely or are feeling depressed or going through bereavement and give them a place to come and talk if they need to."

The award recognises a volunteer led project or volunteer who has made a difference to the over 65’s in the community.

Mr Quinn said he was thrilled to see the club win such a prestigious award, but said it was the efforts of everyone at the club that made the award so special.

He said: "I'm absolutely over the moon for the club to win this award and there are so many people responsible who deserve this award.

"We didn't start doing the initiative for any recognition, but just to get people out of the house and come down for an hour to have a cup of tea or coffee, a biscuit and a chat.