Number of Covid fines issued drops sharply in region after restrictions lifted

Far fewer fines for breaches of Covid-19-related laws have been handed out in the West Midlands and Staffordshire since the Government's roadmap out of lockdown got underway.

In total, nearly 6,000 fines have been issued for breaches of Covid-19 laws in the West Midlands and Staffordshire since March last year.

Figures published by the National Police Chiefs' Council revealed a total of 3,829 fixed penalty notices were issued by West Midlands Police between March 27 last year and May 16 this year. They include 126 fines handed out after April 18, when restrictions eased in England – 168 fewer than the 294 processed in the previous five weeks.

While 1,926 fixed penalty notices were issued by Staffordshire Police between March 27 last year and May 16 this year. It includes 24 fines handed out after April 18 – 229 fewer than the 253 processed in the previous five weeks.

The latest figures cover the easing of restrictions on April 12, which saw the return of outdoor hospitality, non-essential retail and gyms as well as the "rule of six" outdoors. However, they do not cover the May 17 reopening which saw different households allowed to mix indoors for the first time in months.

Across England and Wales, 120,519 fines were issued by the 43 territorial police forces, British Transport Police and Ministry of Defence for alleged breaches of Covid-19-related laws. Of those, 5,117 were handed out in the four weeks to May 16, down from 16,699 the month before.

Superintendent Mark Ward, head of Staffordshire Police’s neighbourhood policing teams, said: “Throughout the pandemic officers continued to engage, explain and encourage individuals to stick to the latest coronavirus rules, with enforcement used as a last resort.

“The people of Staffordshire have been remarkably adept at responding to the government’s restrictions and this is reflected in the reduction of covid-related fines being issued by the force as we continue to progress on the government’s unlocking roadmap.

“Officers have worked hard to strike the right balance between issuing advice and taking positive enforcement action to prevent the spread of the virus and protect Staffordshire residents from this devastating disease.”

The West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner, Simon Foster said: “Throughout the pandemic, the vast majority of people in the West Midlands have followed the rules and helped keep their communities safe.

“There have been some who have flouted the rules and officers have followed the ‘4 E’ approach to engage, explain, encourage and as a last resort, enforce.

“As the weather gets better and restrictions continue to be eased, whilst it is important to see our friends and family and support the local economy, people should exercise caution and follow the rules that are in place to help keep infections down.”

A spokesman for West Midlands Police added: "As we have done throughout the pandemic, we have continued to follow our 4 E model of engage, explain, encourage and only using enforcement as a last resort."

Of the fines issued in the West Midlands, the majority – 3,431 – were recorded under legislation which covers the restriction of movement and large gatherings. Under other Covid-19-related regulations, there were 298 for failing to wear a face covering when required, and 15 for breaching international travel rules. There were also 81 for breaking business regulations and four for breaches of self-isolation regulations.

And of those issued in Staffordshire, the majority – 1,877 – were recorded under legislation which covers the restriction of movement and large gatherings. Under other Covid-19-related regulations, there were 28 for failing to wear a face covering when required, and seven for breaching international travel rules. There were also seven for breaking business regulations and seven for breaches of self-isolation regulations.

Chairman of the NPCC, Martin Hewitt, said a drop in the number of fines in recent weeks had been expected due to the lifting of restrictions. But he said police officers would not stop in taking action against rule-breakers across the country.

He added: “For the selfish minority who continue to blatantly break the rules, such as organising or attending illegal indoor gatherings, officers won’t hesitate to take necessary enforcement action."

Human rights campaign group Liberty said "rapidly changing rules, chaotic communications and a misguided emphasis on criminal justice over public health" led to confusion over the fine system and meant interpretation of coronavirus restrictions varied across different police force areas.

Head of policy and campaigns, Sam Grant, said: "At the outset of this pandemic, the Government created sweeping and coercive powers to enforce rules that were communicated chaotically. Add to this rapid changes and local lockdowns and policing was inevitably going to be uneven."

A spokesperson for the Home Office said police officers have worked "tirelessly" to keep the public safe during the pandemic.