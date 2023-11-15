Surgery remains closed after storm as new medical practice opening draws near

Shifnal Medical Practice was closed "until further notice" after heavy rain lashed Shropshire between October 18-21.

The NHS has not said what damage was caused during the storm, but the construction of a new GP surgery off Haughton Road, Shifnal is set to be completed in the next few weeks, promising increased capacity and extended opening hours, which could mean it likely the old surgery will not reopen.

The new project, supported by NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group, will see 13 consultant, office and treatment rooms included in the works, as well as a multidisciplinary team.

A total of 58 car parking spaces will be created to cater for the 15,000 patients that the medical practice is anticipated to serve, with additional overhead for future growth.

Also included in the plans are hedgehog holes, bird and bat boxes, with further sustainability measures including the installation of PV roof panels so that the centre can use solar energy to offset the use of traditional gas and electric, as well as buried drainage tanks to ensure ground water does not flood the area in heavy rain conditions.

The new surgery, which is being constructed by contractors Speller Metcalf, it due to open to the public by the end of 2023.

The NHS said the old surgery will remain closed until "further notice".

Patients at Shifnal Medical Practice are currently being seen by Priorslee Medical Practice, which is open as usual.